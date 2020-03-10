Visit Nepal 2020: No more visa on arrival for Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Japan, S. Korea, China, Iran

This year is the Visit Nepal 2020 year. Tourism is a big business in Nepal. Coronavirus is the biggest threat to this business. Just 5 days ago eTurboNews organized the Nepal Night planned during ITB Berlin to welcome Germans to the Himalayan country. 5 days later after a canceled ITB, Nepal had to restrict access to their country for 8 nationalities including Germans.

Nepal authorities took an important step today to ensure the tourism business is there to stay. Nepal cannot afford an outbreak of COVID-19 and has been doing an excellent job keeping the virus out.

Today the Nepal Department of Immigration, Nepal canceled Visa-On-Arrival for China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany, and Spain.

The reason is the latest number of Coronavirus cases in those countries. Nepal currently has no active COVID19 cases.

The Citizens from the eight countries can still enter Nepal with a visa issued by a Nepal consulate or embassy and a valid health certificate showing the foreign national is free of Coronavirus.

Only Kathmandu International Airport will be able to process visitors entering from the eight countries on the list.

Namaste to visitors from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany, and Spain after Coronavirus is history.