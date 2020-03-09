SMART 2020 to be Hosted by Secrets Saint Martin Resort & Spa

This year’s Saint Martin/Sint Maarten Annual Trade Show (SMART) will be hosted at the new Secrets Saint Martin Resort & Spa in Anse Marcel from May 19-21, 2020.

This was officially announced on February 24 by Secrets Saint Martin Resort & Spa in conjunction with the four SMART partners – L ’Association des Hoteliers de Saint Martin, l’ Office de Tourisme de Saint Martin, the Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau and the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA).

The partners are excited to host the event at the brand-new Resort located on the French side at the beautiful beach of Anse Marcel. In addition to hosting the two-day tradeshow, Secrets will be the venue of the opening event on May 19th. SMART will consist of business appointments, network events, workshops and excursions. Like last year, a spectacular closing event will end SMART 2020 on May 21.

SMART is the largest travel platform and the most well-known tradeshow of the Northeastern Caribbean. It is the platform for major stakeholders and key decision makers of the travel industry in the region. Last year’s SMART hosted representatives from Anguilla, Antigua, The Bahamas, Belgium, Bonaire, Canada, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, France, Guadeloupe, Italy, Montserrat, the Netherlands, Panama, Puerto-Rico, Saba, St. Barths, St. Eustatius, St. Martin, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Digital booking for rooms at Secrets can be done at www.Shta.com/smart. Registration for Early Birds starts today! Email us at events@shta.com or call us at +1-721-542-0108! Event information will be continuously updated at www.shta.com/smart and facebook.com/SMARTTradeshow.

SMART 2020 INFORMATION

HOTEL ACCOMODATION

Buyers & Suppliers Special Rates

Secrets Saint Martin Resort & Spa CLICK HERE TO BOOK NOW

$229 based on Double Occupancy All-Inclusive

Prices include all hotel taxes and service fees.

Group Code is SMART

EARLY BIRD PRICE LIST

Buyer – $150 Fee Includes:

Full access 1 delegate

Pre-scheduled appointments

Name badge credentials

Access to all workshops

Access to all social functions

Listing in the official delegate directory

Supplier – $399 (SHTA/AHSM Members) $499 (Non-Members) Fee includes:

Full access 1 delegate (Extra delegate add $175)

1 Tabletop and signage

Listing in the official directory of participants & online directory

Access to all workshops

Set of appointments during SMART

Access to all social functions

Vendor – $399 (SHTA/AHSM Members) $499 (Non-Members) Fee Includes:

Full Access 2 delegates (Extra delegate add $175)

Vendors table & space for showcasing product in tradeshow hallway

Access to all social functions for two persons

Access to all workshops

DISCOUNTED AIRFARE RATE

IF YOU ARE FLYING IN FROM A WINAIR PARTNER DESTINATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Reservations Dept

phone +1(721) 545-4237

email: reservations@fly-winair.com

for booking of discounted tickets.

This will be based on seat availability and participants will have to send a scan/copy of their confirmed SMART registration

PROGRAM OUTLINE (Please note the program is subject to change.)

May 19

10 AM-5 PM Registration & Set-Up Opens

7 PM-10 PM Welcome Ceremony

May 20

10 AM-5 PM

Workshops & Masterclasses

Business Meetings

Vendor Street

7 PM-10 PM Mystery Dinners

May 21

10 AM-5 PM

Workshops & Masterclasses

Business Meetings

Vendor Street

Optional Tours & Site Visits

7 PM-10 PM Closing Event

