Forum de l’Investissement Hôtelier Africain postponed

The Forum de l’Investissement Hôtelier Africain (FIHA), has been postponed. It was scheduled to take place in Abidjan later this month, but the outbreak of the Coronavirus has affected the event, as an increasing number of delegates have expressed reservations about traveling at this time. Therefore, FIHA’s organiser, Bench Events, and Accor, the host sponsor, have agreed that the best course of action is to delay the event now and give participants sufficient time to reschedule their plans.

The meeting will be held on 7-9 July and all current registrations will be automatically transferred.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman, Bench Events, said: “A number of participating companies are responding to the Coronavirus outbreak by implementing policies to restrict their executives from traveling and we must make sure that our delegates are safe. As FIHA is all about networking and meeting people, that is a genuine challenge. I am grateful to many of our speakers and sponsors who have told us they are willing to reschedule to a later date. We are also grateful to Accor and the Sofitel for being so understanding and flexible.”