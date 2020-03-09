JA Manafaru Resort Maldives: Stay hungry and here is why?

JA Manafaru Maldives has recently announced its exclusive operation as an All-Inclusive Resort, providing international guests with the best value for money on the island to date. General Manager, Karen Merrick commented ‘Once you set foot on this paradise island, all your worries fade away. We don’t want our guests to spend a moment trying to add up costs in their head, we want them to experience pure escapism and a deep, mindful connection with the stunning natural surrounds. This is the best value we’ve ever offered, so even more guests will now get the opportunity to experience JA Manafaru.’ Fringed