Diane Waldron re-elected at ICCA UK & Ireland

The International Congress and Convention Association’s UK & Ireland Chapter has re-elected Diane Waldron, as Chapter Chair for a second term and appointed Suzanne Singleton as Deputy Chair.

Diane, who is Sales and Marketing Director at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre and Suzanne, Head of Associations at London and Partners provide a wealth of experience and knowledge from the venue and destination side of the market and of the association industry.

The annual ICCA UK & Ireland Conference will take place this week on 11th and 12th March.

Diane Waldron comments: “ICCA UK & Ireland is one of the organization’s strongest and most forward-thinking chapters. As a chapter, we continuously seek to improve and I am excited to see that continue through both Suzanne’s support and our hard-working committee.”

Suzanne Singleton comments on her appointment as Deputy Chair: “I feel honored to be appointed in this new role, I am focused on the development of the Association and with my experience, I truly feel I can make a difference. The ICCA UK & Ireland Chapter is a brilliant organization that shapes the future for international meetings and provides members with a wealth of education, communication channels and networking opportunities.”

“I am looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead, I am in this role at a time when the chapter is stronger than ever. We are all eager to continue this success and create a great platform for all our members.” concludes Diane.

The UK & Ireland Chapter’s Executive Committee is made up of: