Etihad Airways is following a global trend: One free change

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is giving travelers peace of mind when making their next booking by allowing one complimentary date or destination change for all flights booked between 8 March and 7 April 2020.

Etihad is joining most major airlines from around the globe

The option to change is valid for travel from 22 March 2020, the offer is applicable to all fares including Etihad Guest redemptions and Etihad Holiday bookings. Any fare difference arising from the rebooking/rerouting will be applied.