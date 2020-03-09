Coronavirus next victim: Arabian Travel Market Dubai

The Arabian Travel Market in Dubai planned for April 19-22 are postponed to June 28 to July 1 due to Coronavirus epidemic.

This was announced today by Reed in London , the organizer of ATB

In their statement Reed said all hygiene requirements were available in Dubai, but the international situation did not allow to continue this important event on the days planned.

The Arabian Travel Market is seen as the most important travel industry trade show in the Gulf region.

eTurboNews is a media partner.