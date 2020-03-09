5 Things to Consider Before Going on an African Safari Trip

Want to make your first African safari trip memorable? Here are five things you should consider before leaving.

Should you take your kids?

Usually, you shouldn’t make too much noise on a safari trip. It disturbs the animals. While you know that you shouldn’t make noise, your kids may not do so all the time. They may show their excitement of seeing a lion just yards away from them. So far, they’ve only seen these animals on TV or in their books. But to see them for real in front of their eyes can make them scream out with joy. Or maybe scream out in fear. Safari rides have strict instructions about not making any sounds. Therefore, decide accordingly and if you choose to take your kids, make them understand the importance of staying quiet when in the presence of wild animals.

Should you travel privately or in a group?

You get two options before going on an African safari ride: either book an entire car for your family or take a shared jeep. If you love the company of people and don’t want to spend a lot of money on the safari ride, travel in a shared jeep with other families. But if you love photography, you can wait in the middle of the safari for a few minutes to take photos. You don’t get that type of luxury in shared jeeps.

What to pack for a safari trip?

This depends on the season in which you are planning your trip. Ideally, you should go on a safari tour during summer and winter. Try to avoid monsoons as much as possible. Make sure your African safari packing list includes lots of tank tops, t-shirts, loose trousers, a few pairs of shorts, comfortable walking shoes, flip flops, a baseball cap or sun hat, a windcheater, sunscreen lotions, sunglasses, and dust bags. Also, don’t forget to carry your camera.

What are the top safaris in Africa?

This is something you should plan months ahead before you finally book your tickets. Most people have a dilemma between visiting East Africa and South Africa. South Africa is undoubtedly the better option if you want an inexpensive, well-rounded tour. There are various safaris here and you can experience the city life of Johannesburg, Cape Town, etc. Therefore, you get to see the best of both worlds.

But if you want to focus only on the safari, there is nothing better than East Africa. Both Tanzania and Kenya offers a vast landscape of a wide range of animals. From giraffes to lions, you will see everything that you usually watch on National Geographic.

Should you compromise on accommodation?

Again, this depends on how much you can afford to spend. African safaris are usually quite costly. Plus, if you want to travel in a private jeep, you may have to spend extra on it. Therefore, compromising on your accommodation makes sense. On the other hand, if you only stay at three-star or five-star hotels, you can travel in shared jeeps during your safari.

Make sure you consider these five factors before going on your first safari adventure. Preparation is key to enjoying the trip with your entire family.