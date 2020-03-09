Countries to avoid travel during Coronavirus: San Marino the worst, China dropping to 12, Italy 8, USA 48

Currently, 110,090 are infected by Coronavirus. 3831 people died and 62,301 recovered from COVID-19

China is still the country with the highest number of infections (80,738) but based on the population of a country and compared to the number of infections, China is only number 12, South Korea number 6, Italy 8, Iran 10 and the United States of America is still looking fairly safe at number 48.

Travel and Tourism have been hit badly and there is no end in sight yet. However, most of the world remains relatively safe. Here is a list of 53 countries that have more than 1 case of Coronavirus per million of the population. Two countries both surrounded by Italy, San Marino and Vatican City are leading the world, with another small country Liechtenstein, sandwiched between Austria and Switzerland is number 3.

Obviously none of the countries listed positions 1 to 5 have a million people population, so it’s calculated accordingly. Vatican City only has one case, but only has 5000 population, making it number 2.

The worst country with more than a million population is now South Korea, followed by Italy, Iran, and China.

Only 17 countries have more than 25 people sick out of a million.

List of 53 countries with more than 1 case per million infected by COVID-19:



San Marino: 1070 Vatican City: 1000 Liechtenstein: 295 Gibraltar: 294 Iceland: 146 South Korea: 144 Andorra: 129 Italy: 122 St. Barth: 109 Iran: 78 Saint Martin: 62.3 China: 56.1 Bahrain: 50 Switzerland: 38.4 Norway: 32.5 Monaco: 25.9 Singapore: 25.6 Sweden: 20.1 France: 18.5 Belgium: 17.3 Netherlands: 15.5 Hong Kong: 15.3 Kuwait: 15 Spain: 14.4 Germany: 12.4 Austria: 11.5 Slovenia 7.7 Estonia 7.5 Greece: 7.0 Denmark 6.0 Martinique: 5.3 Qatar: 5.2 Lebanon 4.7 Taiwan 4.5 Israel 4.5 Finland 4.5 Ireland 4.3 UK 4.1 Japan 4.0 Palestine: 3.7 Australia: 3.6 Georgia 3.3 Malaysia: 3.1 Czech Republic: 3.0 Croatia: 2.9 Portugal: 2.9 Costa Rica: 1.8 USA 1.7 Canada 1.7 Latvia 1.6 Iraq 1.5 North Macedonia: 1.4 New Zealand 1.0

Resources: www.worldometers.info

