A Sara, a Nile cruise in Egypt has now turned deadly for a 60-year-old German tourist, becoming the first fatality in Egypt because of Coronavirus. This was announced Sunday by Egyptian authorities.

A Sara left for a 3-day cruise from Aswan to Luxor. The cruise ship docked near Luxor Temple. All passengers decided were examined for COVID-19 and 11 were initially tested positive

The German visitor was taken to a hospital with after arriving in Hurghada from Luxor on March 6, and was placed in intensive care but refused to be transferred to a designated isolation hospital, the ministry said.

Egyptian crew and foreign passengers on this Nile cruise ship on which 45 suspected novel coronavirus cases had been detected disembarked Sunday in the southern city of Luxor.

The health ministry has said the 45 would be quarantined even though 11 of them had tested negative in follow-up tests.

On Sunday Egyptian officials traveled to Luxor to follow up on quarantine procedures at the city’s airport as part of Egypt’s response to the virus, a government statement said.

The city of Luxor, home to some of Egypt’s most spectacular monuments, is among the country’s top tourist draws.

Besides the cruise ship cases, Egypt has detected three cases of the virus, the first of which was announced on February 14.

The health ministry said last week that the first patient, a Chinese national, had recovered and been released.

The other two cases, a Canadian working in an oil company and an Egyptian who returned from Serbia through France, were still undergoing treatment, according to the ministry.