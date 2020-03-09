Hawaii Governor Ige Coronavirus warning: Avoid travel to Washington State

Waikiki, the main tourist center of the Island of Oahu is not yet hit by Coronavirus, but after the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, a second unrelated case of Coronavirus on Oahu was confirmed on Sunday. A Hawaii resident has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health said this afternoon and is in serious condition in a hospital.

“The Department of Health has notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is working with them,” the department said in a release. “DOH will follow up with close contacts in Hawaii. Information is still being gathered and the investigation is ongoing.

In a press conference, Governor Ige warned against all but essential travel to the US State of Washington. Washington State had 17 deadly cases of Coronavirus and both direct and indirect air-links to the State of Hawaii. The Governor said, specifically elderly people should reconsider traveling to Washington or visiting the Aloha State.

A man who is currently in serious condition. He felt sick on March 2 and returned from Seattle to Honolulu on March 4. He immediately visited an Urgent Care facility on Oahu and was sent home. Today he was transported by ambulance to an Oahu hospital and was diagnosed for COVID19 and is in serious condition.

Urgent Care facilities often are ill-equipped and staffed to handle such a situation and better training is needed in Hawaii to avoid such a nightmare scenario. The failure of the Urgent Care may open doors for an even wider spread of the COVID 19 virus on the Island of Oahu.