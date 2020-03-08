What Princess Cruises Captain John Smith told passengers will happen next? (COVID-19)

Another nightmare cruise is coming to an end. How good or bad this ending will turn out remains unknown. While US President Trump doesn’t like for Princess Cruises to dock at a US port, 3500 people on board the infected cruise liner are anxious to leave the ship. Passengers include American citizens and citizens from 53 other countries.

The cruise ship is now headed to the port of Oakland, California. This was announced to passengers by the John Smith captain on Saturday night. He told passengers: “An agreement has been reached to bring our ship into the port of Oakland,” he said. “After docking, we will then begin a disembarkation process specified by federal authorities that will take several days. Guests who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization will be transported to health care facilities in California.”

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that officials have developed a plan for passengers that will be implemented this weekend.

Captain John Smith worked for Princess since July 2007. Before he was with Condor Ferries, an operator of passenger and freight ferry services between The United Kingdom, Bailiwick of Guernsey, Bailiwick of Jersey and France

Cruise companies will change how they board passengers after Princess Cruises said Saturday that a California man who died on Wednesday was likely infected with the coronavirus before he boarded the Grand Princess last month.

The discovery that a Grand Princess passenger apparently boarded the ship with an infection suggests that community spread began weeks before officials first diagnosed the nation’s first coronavirus case of unknown origin, also a California resident.