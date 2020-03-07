Wharf Hotels announces new VP of Sales and Marketing

Wharf Hotels is pleased to announce the appointment of Holger Jakobs as Vice President, Sales & Marketing to oversee the Hong Kong-based hospitality management company’s commercial division. In his new role, Holger will lead and formulate the group’s sales and marketing strategies to maximise profitable revenue globally across Global Sales, Branding & Communications, Partnership & Loyalty, Digital Marketing and Revenue Management & Distribution.

Educated in Germany and a Masters graduate from the University of Paderborn, Holger continues to build an impressive career with luxury brands including corporate and property roles with St Regis, Starwood Hotels and Resorts and Six Senses across China and Thailand, where his stints involved leading international delegations, cultivating corporate account relationships and enhancing guest experience.

Prior to joining Wharf Hotels, Holger held the position of Vice President Sales & Marketing Asia for five years at Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, based in Bangkok, Thailand. During the company’s high growth period, he established a high performing sales culture and oversaw the group’s sales and marketing function for the existing portfolio and thirteen new hotels across Asia Pacific.

“We are delighted to welcome Holger as the newest addition to our Executive Committee of the Wharf Hotels family. In today’s highly competitive environment, we believe that Holger will be an inspiring and results-oriented leader for our group’s sales and marketing function backed by our culture’s leadership philosophy, the Red Ring, to live bold and stay sharp. We look forward to more growth and development for our brands with Holger at the helm of sales and marketing,” said Dr Jennifer Cronin, President, Wharf Hotels.

“I look forward to collaborating with my new team and leading them to a game-changing mind set whilst navigating Niccolo and Marco Polo Hotels to achieve strong, profitable benchmarks for the industry and disrupting the industry norm. I am confident I will be able to propel the brands to even more successes and build on Wharf Hotels’ vision to create value for our guests and stakeholders,” said Holger in accepting his new role.

At leisure, Holger enjoys an early morning run, and riding his Triumph Bonneville T 100 on the weekends. He is also a passionate scuba diver and a devoted father.