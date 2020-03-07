Boeing Disregard for Safety on B737: FAA Demands $20 Million in Penalties

Safety may have been on the top of Boeing’s priorities when the airline manufacturer installed sensors on Boeing 737 planes that were not fit to be used or even approved. Now the FAA has hadd enough and is demanding a fine of almost $20 million dollars against Boeing.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed a $19.68 million civil penalty against The Boeing Co. for allegedly installing equipment on hundreds of the company’s 737 aircraft containing sensors that were not approved for that equipment.

The FAA alleges that between June 2015 and April 2019, Boeing installed Rockwell Collins Head-up Guidance Systems on 791 jetliners, including 618 Boeing 737 NGs and 173 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The FAA alleges that the guidance systems in these aircraft were equipped with sensors that had not been tested or approved as being compatible with those guidance systems.

The FAA alleges that Boeing violated Federal Aviation Regulations when it certified these aircraft as airworthy when they were not in conformance with their type certificate. The agency further alleges that Boeing failed to follow its own Business Process Instructions, which are in place to help prevent such situations from occurring.

The manufacturer of the head-up guidance system, Rockwell Collins, subsequently conducted the necessary testing and risk analysis and updated the documents.

Boeing has 30 days to respond to the FAA’s enforcement letter.