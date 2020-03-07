Is Expedia in trouble?

Expedia may be in trouble, and not only Coronavirus trouble. With 3,000 people already laid off before COVID-19 hit the travel and tourism industry, there was the start of trouble ahead with difficulties being indicated after a change in the top management of the largest travel agency in the world occurred.

Expedia emailed customers today to relay a message in regards to the global Coronavirus epidemic.

We know the recent news and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) may have you taking a deeper look into your current travel plans and future options. Whether you already have a trip booked or are looking ahead for upcoming travel, we wanted to let you know that we’re working daily to assess any new impacts and updates to travel policies to keep you informed.

Travel disruptions can be difficult, and we understand that your time and personal well-being are critically important. If you already booked travel with us, please know we’re working hard to resolve individual issues based on the policies set forth by our partners. We realize there have been areas where we have been unable to directly assist you and we’re working to fix that in the near future. If you have general questions about your options, we encourage you to visit our online Customer Service Portal to help manage your upcoming trip.

If you are planning ahead for future travel, rest assured we are working closely with our partners to make sure you have as much flexibility as possible. For a limited time, several airlines including American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue and United Airlines are waiving change fees on select flights booked in March. In addition, most of our hotels already offer free cancellation options for maximum flexibility if your plans change.

We are working around the clock to ensure we respond to updates as they occur. We hope that by sharing information with you as the situation evolves, we can help you navigate through this time and provide

Team Expedia Group

Ten days ago, unnamed executives of Expedia informed their staff and issued the following statement:

Following our disappointing 2019 business performance and our change in senior-most management, the Travel Leadership Team has spent the last few months determining a better way forward. A major reason for our management change was the deep belief from Barry, Peter, and the Board that while travel remains rich with opportunity, our Company needed a fresh and forward look at clarifying our strategy and simplifying our operations.

After consulting with leaders around the globe, we recognize that we have been pursuing growth in an unhealthy and undisciplined way. The accountability for our results lies with the Travel Leadership Team, and we are committed to fundamental changes in our approach to improve success. Moving forward, we will exert more discipline in setting priorities and allocating resources, simplify our business processes and inter-dependencies, raise the bar on performance standards, and demonstrate and demand accountability for results.

Today, we are announcing our intent to reduce and eliminate certain projects, activities, teams, and roles to streamline and focus our organization. In geographies where we have clarity, we will start implementing these intended changes this week by notifying individuals. In others, we will be initiating consultations with employees and their representatives to discuss our proposals.

Transitions like this are difficult as the impact is felt by teammates, colleagues, and friends we have known and partnered with through ups and downs. For those who will be leaving, we thank you for your many contributions to Expedia Group and wish you safe travels as you find your next opportunity. For the many who are continuing forward, travel is intensely competitive and demands our very best leadership, innovation, collaboration, and execution to win. This is what we are asking of you and demanding of ourselves, along with the day-to-day discipline that will make us a more nimble and thriving company for years to come.

Great tech companies have walked this same path in order to come back stronger and more competitive than ever. We have restarted the journey and bringing the world within reach is in our hands. Let’s redouble our efforts for our customers, our partners, our investors, and ourselves to make Expedia Group the successful, growing, and winning company we can all be proud of.

The Travel Leadership Team