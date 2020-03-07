COVID-19: Cabo Verde Airlines stops flying from Sal to Washington

Cabo Verde Airlines temporarily suspends its flights from Cabo Verde to Washington due to significantly reduced customer demand prompted by global health concerns related to COVID-19. The suspension is currently set from 8th March to 31st May 2020. eTurboNews reported, this flight was launched in December last year.

The current virus outbreak is affecting airlines worldwide. As a result of the outbreak, passenger demand has decreased significantly. Consequently, airlines have been reducing their flight schedules which also impacts Cabo Verde Airlines.

Cabo Verde Airlines closely monitors those destinations where the impact of COVID-19 is most pronounced and passengers affected by the flight cancellations will be contacted to accommodate any changes to their travel needs. Those who have booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly beginning 9th March, or they can reach out to their travel agency.

Until now there are no cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cape Verde. Cabo Verde Airlines considers that Sal Island and the archipelago remains a safe destination for travelers and the airline will continue to serve other destinations in accordance with market demand.

The company has already published a contingency plan for passenger reprotection on its website and continues to monitor the outbreak and WHO recommendations worldwide in order to resume normal operations.