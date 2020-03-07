IGLTA Cancels Global Convention for May 2020

The IGLTA announced the postponement of its Annual Global Convention due to the current threat with the COVID-19 Coronavirus. The convention was scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy, from May 6-9, 2020, but the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association stated it will push the event to September or October of this year.

Erring on the side of prudence and being sensitive to the health and safety precautions of the current situation, IGLTA made the decision now in order to give participants time to prepare. This way, there is time to not only cancel plane tickets, but hotel reservations as well, in addition to work schedules.

Because of the unknown factors surrounding COVID-19 coronavirus, the new dates have not yet been nailed down. This will be announced by IGLTA once it is confirmed.

Just yesterday, meeting and event leaders made a plea that as organizers make their decisions in these current times dealing with the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak whether to cancel, postpone, or maintain event dates, that these decisions are based on facts and not fear.

The impact to the workforce that support the MICE industry is enormous, and not just to those workers, but to hotels and venues as well. Cancellation of events trickles down to airlines, taxi cabs, and restaurants as well.

At the same time, expert guidance from health authorities must be taken seriously. At this point in time, there are no restrictions on business or leisure travel anywhere in the United States. There are no warnings in the US that indicate travel should be canceled or postponed.

The IGLTA Annual Global Convention is an educational and networking event for LGBTQ+ tourism professionals. This 37th edition of the conference will connect gay, lesbian, and gay friendly travel and tourism suppliers and buyers through its hosted buyer and scheduled appointment program, numerous educational workshops, and networking receptions.