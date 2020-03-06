Will US White House defer taxes due to fallout of COVID-19 coronavirus?

The US White House is considering deferring taxes for the cruise, travel, and airline industries to help with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Labor and employment partner Aaron Goldstein at the international law firm Dorsey & Whitney in its Seattle office said Washington state is becoming paralyzed by the outbreak with companies scrambling to protect workers and their bottom line. He is getting calls daily from concerned employers all over the nation wondering what they should do. Goldstein said the situation is distressing, but a joint effort between governments and the business sector is par