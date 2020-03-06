Ukraine International Airlines identifies trouble regions due to COVID-19

As of today, neither international nor national authorities distributed any guidelines on cancellation of operations to Italy. Therefore, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) continues to operate flights to the Italian cities, namely Rome, Milano, and Venice as scheduled. At International airports of Milano and Venice passengers undergo compulsory medical check-up including temperature screening.

Ukraine International fully understands some passengers who planned their trips to/from Italy in March and April, might be deeply concerned with the situation. In this regard, the airline offers a free-off charge (subject to seat availability in the initial booking class) departure date change within ticket validity for the following routes:

from Ukraine to Italy, Germany, and Switzerland;

from Italy to India, Turkey, and Egypt;

from Italy, Austria, Spain, France, Germany, and Switzerland to Israel;

transit flights via Ukraine to Italy.

All auxiliaries are automatically re-attached to the new booking. Refunds are made according to ticket fare regulations.

“Currently, we receive few requests regarding departure date changes with no mass passenger refusals observed. Passenger load remains high, – noted Evgeniya Satska, Ukraine International Communications Director. – Many airlines reduce or even cancel flights to Italy. We at Ukraine International realize how substantial it is to keep linking countries and economies is the current situation. To ensure the safety of our passengers and crew, we take respective measures and follow the advice published in the latest IATA press release, i.e. not to panic and to do our job professionally and consistently.”