Flying on Lufthansa? New rebooking rules due to coronavirus

The Lufthansa Group airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Air Dolomiti are now introducing more flexible rebooking options.

The new extensive waiver policy for rebooking applies to both existing and future bookings worldwide. General rebooking option for future bookings: With immediate effect and until 31 March 2020, the Lufthansa Group airlines will waive the rebooking fees for all newly booked flights worldwide and offer a onetime rebooking – regardless of the condition of the original booking fare purchased.

Passengers can in future rebook to a new travel date until 31 December 2020 without rebooking fees.

Possibility to rebook existing bookings: The new waiver policy for existing bookings applies worldwide for tickets purchased before 5 March with a travel date up to 30 April 2020.

Passengers can rebook to a new date up to 31 December 2020 without any rebooking fee – regardless of the condition of the original booking fare purchased. Applicable for both waiver policies: The departure and destination airports must be identical. If the original fare is no longer available, the corresponding difference must be paid.

The rebooking must be made before the original travel date. With this new waiver policy, the Lufthansa Group Airlines are responding to the wish of many customers to help make their travel plans more flexible under the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus.