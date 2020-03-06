Seattle and Cincinnati new service on Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines celebrates its continuing growth with the announcement of new service to a brand-new destination for the airline: Cincinnati. Daily nonstop service between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is scheduled to begin on Aug. 18. Cincinnati becomes the 93rd nonstop destination served from Alaska's hub in Seattle. The route will connect two dynamic regions, each with thriving technology and business centers. The flights also make it convenient for travelers to connect to dozens of destinations across the West Coast using Alaska's Seattle hu