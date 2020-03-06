Brussels: the great night-time rendez-vous

In spring, clubs and organizers of evening events offer a wide range of activities of all kinds to the delight of night owls. Clubbers will be spoilt for choice, with the Listen!

Festival, the Hangar evenings, Fuse and more. The cosmopolitan city of Brussels offers an impressive variety of night-time events for those going out. Fans of hip-hop, tech house and dance will find it impossible not to find an event they like.

Today more than ever, many clubbers take a trip into the European capital for the evening to see the latest DJ or dance into the small hours in one of its many nightclubs. In spring, festivals and soirées with tantalizing line-ups make a return.

The many Brussels night-life venues, which are increasingly specialised and innovative in their approach and line-ups, are taking action to surprise the thousands of clubbers who flock to their soirées. With Listen! and FFORMATT, not forgetting the Hangar evenings, every event is an opportunity to get together and discover a new venue, new artists or a new concept.

The list of venues and events for clubbers this season is a long one. Here is a selection in chronological order: Listen! Listen! returns from Wednesday 25 March to Sunday 29 March 2020 at various locations throughout Brussels.

For this fifth edition, Listen! has chosen the slogan “United in Music and Diversity”. The festival will bring together various local and alternative music scenes, the symbols of the capital’s unique diversity. Listen! combines all musical worlds, from hip-hop to house and from electronic to world music. The festival includes labels and collectives, regardless of their musical style and direction. Line-up: Terrence Dixon, Gilles Peterson, The Alchemist, Dengue Dengue Dengue, Jane Fitz, Carista and many others.