Princess Cruises modifies cancellation policy due to COVID-19

Princess Cruises is temporarily modifying its cancellation policy for cruises and cruise tours departing through May 31, 2020. The cruise line is implementing this revised policy to assist guests making decisions regarding their upcoming cruise vacations during the evolving worldwide COVID-19 situation. The details vary by departure date. Apr 3 or earlier Cancel up to 72hrs before sailing to receive Future Cruise Credit (FCC) for 100% of cancellation fees Apr 4 – May 31 Cancel by Mar 31,