Air Astana changes due to Coronavirus

Air Astana has made a number of flight schedule changes resulting from the global spread of the Coronavirus, with actions taken in accordance with measures introduced by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

With effect from 1st March 2020, the number of weekly services between Nur-Sultan and Seoul have been reduced from two to one, whilst services between Almaty and Seoul have been reduced from five to one per week. From 5th March, services between Nur-Sultan and Baku have been suspended, whilst flights between Almaty and Baku have been reduced from three to one per week. Today’s flight between Almaty and Hong Kong will be the last before the service is suspended. Air Astana had previously cancelled all flights between Kazakhstan and the Chinese cities of Beijing and Urumqi.

Other services affected include the immediate suspension of services between Nur-Sultan and Paris until 31st May, the suspension of services between Almaty and Kuala Lumpur between 14th April and 31st May following service reductions up until those dates and the immediate suspension of scheduled services between Almaty and Mumbai.

Passengers holding tickets on the services affected may rebook on alternative dates or receive a refund without penalties, or alternatively consider re-routing using Air Astana’s interline partner airlines.

“Safety has always been the number one priority at Air Astana, with the health and well-being of our passengers and crew on board being of utmost concern at this time. In order to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, flights to China have been cancelled, whilst flights to Azerbaijan and South Korea have been reduced,” said Islam Sekerbekov, Air Astana Sales Director. “Cabin crew on international flights are provided with facemasks and additional attention is made to cleaning and disinfection of the aircraft cabin.