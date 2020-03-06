Saint Lucia Tourism Statement on Coronavirus COVID-19 Cases

The Saint Lucia Department of Health and Wellness has noted an escalation in the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 internationally as well as the spread to countries outside of China.

The department is proactively working with all pertinent government agencies on island to execute The National Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19. To date, Saint Lucia has not reported any cases of the coronavirus.

Saint Lucia remains open for business and in an effort to restrict the likelihood of the introduction of COVID-19 into Saint Lucia, the Department of Health and Wellness on February 4, 2020 put in place travel restrictions on non-nationals with a travel history within the last 14 days from Mainland China; whether in- transit or originating.

Effective Wednesday, February 26, 2020, extension of travel restriction other jurisdictions also names Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Italy and Singapore Additionally, any Saint Lucian national returning to Saint Lucia with a travel history to any of the mentioned countries will be quarantined for 14 days.

The Department of Health and Wellness continues to work closely with the regional agencies in the management of the threat of Coronavirus Disease.

In the interim, the public is reminded to continue practicing the standard recommendations to prevent the spread of infection. These include:

Regular hand washing with soap and water or alcohol based hand sanitizer where soap and water is not available.

Cover mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.

Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Seek medical attention and share your travel history with your health care provider if you have symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel.

For more information, please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317 respectively.