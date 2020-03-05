U.S. Travel Applauds Coronavirus COVID-19 Funding

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the passage of funds to address coronavirus COVID-19 in the United States:

“We applaud Congress and the administration for taking swift and decisive action to address the public health concerns around coronavirus. This measure should go a long way in reassuring the American people that their government is moving proactively to protect their health and safety—and that they can go about their daily lives, including travel, as long as they adhere to the basic health guidance of experts at the CDC.

“Health and safety are paramount, but there is also a growing risk to the U.S. economy and jobs because of coronavirus uncertainty, which this measure will hopefully help to alleviate.”

In an overwhelmingly vote of 415-2, the House approved an US$8.3 billion emergency spending bill yesterday, March 4, 2020, to fight Coronavirus COVID-19.

The legislation has been sent to the Senate which could act as soon as today, Thursday, March 5, 2020, with President Trump expected to sign immediately thereafter.

$8.3 billion is more than triple the size of the White House budget request last week. The money will be spent on vaccine research and development, sending support for state and local public health agencies, and providing medical supplies and preparation in the US and abroad.