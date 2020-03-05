Planning a Day Trip From London? 5 Amazing Locations to Consider

There’s certainly no shortage of attractions, experiences and sights in the city of London to keep you busy, but if you’re itching to get out of the capital then there are plenty of amazing places located all around it. Whether you live in London and want somewhere different to go for a change, or are staying in London while visiting the UK and want to venture out a bit further, there are many fantastic locations to choose from that you can get to in just a few hours – even Paris via the high-speed rail.

Warner Bros. Studios

If you’re looking for a quick day out from London that doesn’t involve too much travelling, it’s definitely worth considering the Harry Potter studios London. Located near Watford, it’s reachable in under half an hour by train from London Euston or you can drive there in less than an hour. It’s the ultimate attraction for Potterheads, but even if you’re not a massive fan of the Harry Potter films, you’ll definitely appreciate being able to see the sets for iconic places from the movies like Diagon Alley or Dumbledore’s office. You can see the costumes and props used in the films and even ride the Hogwarts Express.

Stonehenge:

This is one of the oldest and best tourist attractions in the UK, and the prehistoric monument isn’t too far from London, either. Located in Salisbury in Wiltshire, these huge stones have been there for thousands of years and have mystified historians, scholars and scientists over the ages. During your visit, you can walk around and see the megaliths up close, then spend some time at the exhibition centre, where you can learn more about the stones and enjoy interactive exhibitions about what people were like at the time that the structure was built.

Paris:

if you’re feeling adventurous and have the urge to travel, then catch an early morning Eurostar express train from London, and you’ll find yourself in Paris just a few hours later for a full day of sightseeing, shopping or both! If you’re planning a day trip to Paris, the best way to make sure that you see as much of the city as possible is to book a ticket for one of the many hop-on, hop-off city tours, which allow you to go past and see sights like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the Arc de Triomphe and Notre Dame as you go around, with the option to get off and explore more if you like.

Margate:

If you fancy a trip to the beach then Margate is an excellent choice of day trip destination from London. In 2011, it became home to the Turner Contemporary Art Gallery, which initiated a bigger refurbishment of the area. The renowned theme park, Dreamland, has undergone a massive £25m facelift in the past few years, and is definitely worth the visit if you want to have fun with family or friends.

The Cotswolds:

With 800 square metres of pure beauty, the Cotwolds is the perfect location away from London if you want to go for a day trip where you can get some clean, green air outside of the big city. With stunning views and great walks, it’s ideal if you want to have a picnic in the countryside or get some fantastic snaps for your Instagram. And at just two hours outside of London by car, you can’t beat this location for a peaceful day out.

Where will your next day trip from London take you? If you’re planning a day trip soon, these locations won’t let you down.