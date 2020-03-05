IMEX in Frankfurt: The Show Will Go On Despite COVID-19

Ray Bloom, Founder and Chairman of IMEX Group and Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group, issued the following message about the upcoming IMEX in Frankfurt relative to the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak:

With major events cancelling across Europe over the past few days, we know that many in our community are asking questions about this year’s IMEX in Frankfurt.

With IMEX due to take place in the middle of May (still 10 weeks away), the IMEX team continues to plan confidently for the show. We currently have NO plans to postpone or cancel.

We’re very grateful for the ongoing support of our exhibitors and attendees who continue to register and plan for the show and we’ve not experienced any substantial impacts so far.

Further information

The IMEX team remains in close contact with our partners in Germany, as well as the relevant health authorities. As this unprecedented situation is changing every day, we remain watchful but also focused on delivering what is an extremely important event for the global business events community.

Mindful of our duty of care, we’re also carefully considering and consulting with experts on what the appropriate sanitary, health and other measures should be. Ray and I assure you that all appropriate measures will be in place at IMEX.

COVID-19 is presenting the business events and travel industries with an unprecedented global challenge. The IMEX team are passionate believers in, and advocates for, the substantial social and economic power of meetings and events. Like you, we know that the negative long-term impact of speculation, hype and over-reaction will be damaging not just to our industry, but also to your local communities and business as a whole.

We feel strongly that it is our collective responsibility to focus on the facts and to act with common sense and sound judgement, taking the advice of the relevant authorities and scientists. In the words of Gloria Guevara, President and CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), “containing the spread of unnecessary panic is as important as stopping the virus itself.”

Please keep checking this webpage, we suggest you bookmark. We’ll be updating it regularly as the situation evolves and making sure it contains links to the most reliable and relevant industry resources.

We look forward to welcoming you to IMEX in Frankfurt in May and wish you, your business colleagues, your communities and your families good wishes and resilience in the months to come.