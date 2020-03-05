Sioux Falls building boom a game changer for Tourism

Sioux Falls, South Dakota’s largest city, is in the midst of several major construction projects that will appeal to the needs of leisure and business travelers.

When all are completed, the city will have two additional hotels, new meeting and event spaces, a sports stadium, an expanded retail corridor, and several new dining and entertainment options. These offerings will compliment Sioux Falls’ existing roster of exciting attractions, including Falls Park, Sculpture Walk, Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey, and Great Bear Recreation Park.

“We are excited to share new tourism developments in Sioux Falls with visitors,” said James Hagen, Secretary of Tourism for the State of South Dakota. “From family-friendly entertainment at Great Shots to a growing art scene and unique craft beer establishments, travelers will discover a wealth of new experiences that will make them feel at home in our community.”

Retail and Entertainment

Great Shots: The newly opened, three-story, 54,000-square-foot Great Shots golf entertainment venue features a state-of-the-art driving range, Kids Zone, a full-service bar and restaurant. The property also offers meeting space for both business and social events.

The Sanford Mile: A new addition to the Sanford Sports Complex, The Sanford Mile will take the form of a mile-long corridor that will add retail, residential units, and either a new baseball or soccer stadium, plus youth sports fields to build an even stronger sense of community in Sioux Falls. Construction on The Sanford Mile will take place as early as the spring of 2020.

Dave & Buster’s: Perfect for kids and kids at heart, Dave & Buster’s is set to open in mid-2020 at Lake Lorraine. The 20,000-square-foot entertainment venue will include the same kid and adult-friendly arcade games and prize center, bar, full-service restaurant and sports viewing area as classic Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide.

Covert Artisan Ales: Covert Artisan Ales, a family-owned brewery specializing in sour beers and wild ales, will expand with a downtown taproom in the new East Bank Depot in 2020. The owners, Stacey, and Dan Berry take pride in capturing wild yeast and microbes in the air around the brewery for spontaneous fermentation, making their brews unlike any other in Sioux Falls. The new taproom will have seating for 75 customers, as well as additional seating on the patio.

SculptureWalk’s Arc of Dreams: Art enthusiasts can visit Sioux Falls to view Arc of Dreams, a stainless steel sculpture which spans across the Big Sioux River downtown. Owned by SculptureWalk, an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit, the Arc of Dreams was created by South Dakota Artist Laureate, Dale Claude Lamphere, as a tribute to the dreamers of the past, present and an inspiration to the dreamers of the future. At the center of the sculpture is a 15-foot gap, 85 feet above the river, which represents the leap of faith dreamers take to see their dreams come true.

Accommodations

Staybridge Suites: Ideal for travelers looking for comfortable, homey accommodations, Staybridge Suites will open a four-story, 102-room extended-stay hotel in Sioux Falls in May 2020. The all-suite property will offer king studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom guest suites, complete with kitchenettes, refrigerators, and microwaves. Amenities include an oversized patio on the property with a grill and fire pit, indoor pool, and access to a spacious fitness center.

Canopy by Hilton: The seven-story, 217-room Canopy by Hilton hotel is expected to open in 2022, making for a stylish new addition to Sioux Falls. The hotel will include a bar that overlooks Falls Park, as well as a convenient coffee shop and a restaurant connected to a pedestrian alley. Perfect for special occasions and business functions, the ballroom will seat up to 500 people, and multiple smaller meeting spaces can host a variety of private events. Conveniently, the hotel will connect via a skywalk to a 900-stall, eight-story parking ramp for guests traveling by car.