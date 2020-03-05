The second and tallest Four Seasons in San Francisco to debut this spring

Located on the top 11 floors of the 48-story 345 California Center in the heart of San Francisco city’s Financial District, the new Four Seasons Hotel will reopen this spring after extensive enhancements. Boasting spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the San Francisco Bay, and the glittering city below, the new Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero is now confirming arrivals beginning May 1, 2020. “As Four Seasons continues to grow its diverse and dynamic California Collection, we are delighted to offer a new vantage point from which to enjoy one of America’s favourite cities,”