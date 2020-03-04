Capella Hotel: New properties around the globe

Capella Hotel Group introduces a new brand to its portfolio. The sophisticated lifestyle brand was created for progressive travelers of a new generation. Born out of guests' desire to honor individuality, Patina Hotels & Resorts is a response to the continual flow of life, seamlessly morphing to accommodate guests as they go about their routine without intermission. Patina Maldives, Fari Islands will be the first launch, with properties in Ubud, Bali and Sanya, China, also in development. Patina is one of two unique brands under Capella Hotel Group, which boasts a common legacy of crafted design combined w