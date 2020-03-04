9th International Heritage Tourism Conclave set for Gwalior in India

The 9th International Heritage Tourism Conclave will be held in Gwalior, India, from March 13 at the Taj Uaha Kiran Palace. The event is being organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and will be a follow-up on the earlier 8 such conclaves. The deliberations will include subjects such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. There will be a panel discussion on the subject, and a heritage walk in Gwalior will be a highlight for the delegates on March 14. The theme of the event is “Achieving SDG 11.4: Strengthen efforts to protect and safeguard the world’s cultural and natura