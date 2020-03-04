Was ITB Berlin really canceled? SKAL International Berlin said no

Day one of the NO-ITB day in Berlin belonged to SKAL International. Not many events are still scheduled for the canceled ITB, but SKAL means doing business among friends, and many friends are still in Berlin.

SKAL International Berlin invited ITB participants left in Berlin to their Champagne at the Hotel Berlin night.

Founded in 1934, Skål International is the only professional organization promoting global Tourism and friendship, embracing all sectors of the Tourism industry.

Its more than 15,053 members, entailing industry managers and executives, meet at local, national, regional and international levels to do business among friends throughout more than 365 Skål Clubs among 101 countries.

SKAL members today met at Hotel Berlin to network and conduct business.

Members from Germany, Finland, the USA, the UK, Russia, and Bulgaria joined SKAL CEP Daniela Otero Calvo from Spain.

ITB was canceled this year due to Coronavirus scares, and hotels looked empty, but it was no reason for SKAL not to attend.