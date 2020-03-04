Direct Flights between Munich and Hanoi just got easier

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Bamboo Airways and Munich Airport was announced and is expected to promote direct routes between Munich and Hanoi (Vietnam and Germany). Conquering the European market The European market is determined as a key market which dominates the development roadmap of Bamboo Airways’ route network in particular, as well as tourism and investment products of FLC Group in general in 2020. To initially widen the international flight network to Europe, Bamboo Airways is operating the first direct flight connecting Vietnam - the Czech Republic from March 29, 2020. After