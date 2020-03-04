7 Reasons Why You Should Visit Glendale, Arizona

Whether you are already considering a trip to Glendale, Arizona, or you just came across this article and are intrigued about what this city has to offer, you have come to the right place.

Glendale is most famous for its 40 miles of hiking trails that offer the perfect antidote to travelers who are keen to get away from the hustle and bustle of their busy and densely populated hometown or city. Not to mention the fact that the surrounding natural scenery on these expansive trails is breathtaking, to say the least.

The perfect vacation destination for outdoor lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike, keep reading to discover the top seven reasons why you should visit Glendale, Arizona for your next vacation, plus how you can get there and where you should stay.

1. Glendale is one of the fastest-growing sports districts

If you are a fan of sports, then Glendale will be of great interest to you. Having hosted the Super Bowl twice and set to host the Super Bowl LVII in 2023, Glendale is attracting some of the country’s top sporting events. For example, Glendale will host the Final Four Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2024 and the annual College Football Playoff National Championship.

Sporting establishments you may want to visit in and around Glendale include:

Gila River Arena

University of Phoenix Stadium

2. Glendale offers all-year-round sunshine

If you are coming to Glendale to take part in a range of outdoor activities, then you will want to know if the weather will permit you to do so. Thankfully, Glendale provides year-round sunshine as well as mild winters, so you can rest safe in the knowledge that you won’t have to cancel your plans due to bad weather.

As a rule, May, June, July, August, September, and October are the driest months, with February being the wettest, so avoid this month if possible when planning your vacation.

3. Glendale has a vibrant nightlife

If, after a day’s hiking, you want to let your hair down in the evening and experience the best that Glendale has to offer in terms of excitement and celebrations, then you should head to Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District. Home to a variety of nightclubs, bars, and restaurants to suit all budgets, look out for venues that provide a happy hour every day of the week!

4. Glendale has the best hiking trails in the state

The walking opportunities may very well be what drew you to this city in Arizona in the first place. As previously mentioned, there are over 40 miles of hiking trails for you to explore in Glendale, with the most popular being Thunderbird Conservation Park, which offers several trails overlooking the stunning valley below.

White Tank Mountain Regional Park in Waddell, a mere 17 miles away, is also worth a visit and covers a whopping 29, 271 acres of desert and mountain land, making it the largest regional park in the county.

This brings you perfectly to deciding where you are going to stay in Glendale, plus how you are going to get about to visit all these amazing parks. The simplest and most cost-effective way to stay and travel around Glendale is to rent an RV. You can rent a wide range of recreational vehicles in Glendale to suit all group sizes and budgets, plus you have the option of having your chosen RV delivered directly to your campground or RV park, meaning you will also save money on gas and don’t need to worry about driving an RV yourself.

There are several campgrounds in and around the Glendale area that are well maintained and provide high-quality facilities for your stay.

The best campsites in the area are:

Casa del Sol East RV Resort

Palm Shadow RV Resort

Desert Sands RV Park (in nearby Phoenix)

Covered Wagon RV Park

5. Glendale is excellent for shopping

Named as Arizona’s Antique Capital, Glendale offers over 70 antique and other specialty shops that are perfect for exploring during a quiet afternoon in the city. In particular, you should not miss the Catlin Court Historic District houses that have been converted into a selection of unique and charming shops.

This area of Glendale, as well as the Old Towne in downtown Glendale, has been voted as of the country’s top ten places for shopping by USA Today and Sunset Magazine.

6. Glendale has a thriving arts and culture scene

If you are not a massive fan of the outdoors, or if you are but fancy a change of pace after several days of strenuous activities, then why not head to one of Glendale’s museums, cultural centers, or historic areas?

Some of the best cultural attractions that Glendale and the surrounding area have to offer include:

Arizona Doll & Toy Museum – fun for kids and adults alike Buckeye Main Street Coalition Desert Botanical Garden – a living museum with more than 50,000 plants to see Glendale Arizona Historical Society – enjoy tours of the two National Register sites Glendale Police Museum West Valley Symphony Elsie McCarthy Sensory Garden Musical Instrument Museum Sahuaro Ranch Park Historical Area West Valley Arts Council

7. Glendale is great for foodies

With a plethora of restaurants, cafes, and bars in the city, Glendale has something to satisfy all tastes and budgets.

Some of the best eateries in Glendale include:

Arrowhead Grill – best for meat lovers

Le Chalet – best for French cuisine and live music events

Kiss The Cook – best for brunch

Fuego Bistro – best for Mexican cuisine

Bobby Q – best for BBQ

Bottega Pizzeria Ristorante – best for authentic Italian fare

Now that you know everything that Glendale, Arizona has to offer, hopefully, you are one step closer to booking your next family vacation or trip with friends to this multi-tasking and diverse city that promises to leave you feeling truly content. From sporting events to breathtaking mountain trails, to a shopping nirvana, to some of the best food in the state, Glendale is an unmissable and unbeatable vacation destination for 2020.