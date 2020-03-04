Germany on High COVID-19 Alert after 20% increase in one day

Germany is on high alert when it comes to Coronavirus. Germany currently has 262 known infections, and the average increase per day is about 20%. Most cases are recorded in Heinsberg (Duesseldorf- Cologne region), but 15 States in Germany are affected at this time. No one died from the virus as of now in Germany. The only state without any COVID-19 cases is the German State of Sachsen-Anhalt.



The German Federal Health Minister today said they have not reached the peak yet. The opposition speaker criticized Germany for leaving borders open. Italy is going through a lot tougher situation compared to Germany with 3,089 cases, an increase of 17.5% per day, and 107 dead. There are no borders to EU member Italy, and flights from all major airports to Milan are operating without interruption.



Today an Intercity train was stopped in Frankfurt because a passenger was sick.



Hannover Messe is canceled and Germany has made it illegal to export protective suits and masks.



The minister alerted a second phase on how to deal with this virus should be expected.



Safety for citizens has priority over economic losses, and such losses will amount to several billion Euros.

Minister Spahn said the virus is less contagious compared to Measles, and the State of North-Rhine Westphalia just bought 1 million masks.

The minister said all parties in Germany are working together to master this challenge, but Alice Weidel, the representative for the right-wing AFD party, criticized the government of incompetence. She pointed out that Minister Jens Spahn said on January 24 the government was well prepared but said on February 26, this was the beginning of an epidemic.