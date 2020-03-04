African Tourism Board brings Nigeria and Tanzania Tourism together

The African Tourism Board paid a consultative visit to the United Republic of Tanzanian High Commission in Nigeria and held high-level discussion with Dr. Benson Alfred Baba, the High Commissioner, and Mr. Elias Nwandobo, Counsellor to the Commission.



The discourse underpinned the promotion and facilitation of Tourism products of both Nigeria and Tanzania.

African Tourism Board

Amb. Abigail Olagbaye Msc. MITPN

Country Representative



Part of the proposals set forth was the Tanzania/Nigeria Travel Week 2020 which will project Tanzania the indisputable home of the Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and the Serengeti and Nigeria, the two world’s largest black nation.



The event will host tour operators, travel and tourism professionals, airlines, hotels, stakeholders, buyers, media, tourists.



The United Republic of Tanzania High Commission and the African Tourism Board look forward to the dividends of this productive partnership and the positive results it portends for both countries and Africa as a whole.