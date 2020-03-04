Fari Island development in the Maldives includes Ritz Carlton

Singapore-based real estate developer, Pontiac Land announced the launch of Fari Islands in the Maldives, set to open in Q4 2020. Located in the North Malé Atoll, 50-minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport, Fari Islands is an elevated Maldivian resort experience that celebrates nature, craft and connection. The archipelago features three world-class hotels, a vibrant Marina and a purpose-built Village campus dedicated to providing the highest quality of life for our employees.

In line with Pontiac Land’s defining hallmarks of excellence and exceptional service, luxury hotel operators Capella Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, and Patina Hotels & Resorts will manage the properties on Fari Islands. Recognised for their tailored approach to hospitality, each of the three handpicked brands offers complimentary but distinguishing experiences, ensuring that every visit to the archipelago is uniquely perfect, no matter the occasion. Spaces have been masterfully designed by renowned architects Studio Mk27 (by Marcio Kogan), Kengo Kuma & Associates, and Kerry Hill Architects, to create a delicate balance of serene and social.

Hotel guests will also have access to the picturesque Fari Marina — the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a selection of handpicked, upscale food and beverage options. Fari Islands will push the boundaries of Maldivian hospitality, pursuing creative collaborations with renowned names in art, music, culinary arts, photography, fashion and design. Programs are designed to foster a sense of community, whilst maintaining a deep appreciation for the Maldives’ natural beauty.

Pontiac Land is also committed to building an enriching living environment for all employees. At Fari Islands, a spacious purpose-built Fari Village with a people-first approach is dedicated to developing the next generation of Maldives’ top hoteliers. Employees can look forward to thoughtful town planning, a full range of recreational facilities and amenities, continuous development opportunities, and an active social calendar. Fari Islands seeks to grow a family that embodies and champions the unparalleled Fari experience.

