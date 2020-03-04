2 Tourists in Kauai, Hawaii die during ocean activities

Two tourists visiting Hawaii died during separate ocean activities off the island of Kauai on Monday. Both tourists were men visiting from the US mainland, one was snorkeling and the other was scuba diving.

The tourist from Oregon, Hugh Morris, age 58, was on a scuba diving tour with operator Bubbles Below off Port Allen Small Boat Harbor in an area known as Amber’s Arches. He was feeling anxious about going in the ocean but ultimately decided to go in with an instructor using a mooring line.

After around 10 minutes in the water, at around 8:15 a.m., Morris signaled that he wanted to go back up to the surface of the ocean. He began to swim towards to the boat when he started to show signs of distress. He became unresponsive before he was able to reach the boat.

Crew members of Bubbles Below got him into the boat and began administering CPR as the boat headed back to shore. From there, emergency responders took over but the firefighters and paramedics could not revive him. He was taken to Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the case of death.

Later that morning at around 11:30 a.m., Thomass Bossert from Minnesota, age 64, was snorkeling with his family near Marriott’s Waiohai Beach Club in Poipu when he got separated from the group. Lifeguards had notified beachgoers that ocean conditions were dangerous.

A resident of Koloa who was swimming in the area found Bossert in the water motionless and unresponsive. He waved for help from lifeguards in a tower on shore who brought Bossert back to shore and administered CPR.

When paramedics arrived, they were also unable to revive him. He was taken to Wilcox Hospital where he was pronounced death. An autopsy has been scheduled for Bossert as well to determine exactly what the cause of death was.

Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, is providing volunteers to give support for both families.