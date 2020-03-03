Centara Hotels & Resorts Unveils Luxury ‘Storytelling’ Brand “Reserve” as Company Charts Future Growth Strategy

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is inviting guests to discover a new era of sophisticated, story-driven hospitality with the launch of Centara Reserve, a luxury hotel concept dedicated to creating personal moments and memories in iconic destinations.

“Reserve” signifies something that is rare and precious, an experience or impression to be retained and treasured forever. The curated collection of Centara Reserve hotels and resorts will evoke and inspire stories old and new, enabling guests to make memories and savor new sensations, inspired by their surroundings and the spirit of their destination. Contemporary style meets classical elegance, capturing an ambience in which enchanting moments are created in sublime settings around the world.

Centara Reserve Samui will become the first member of the Reserve collection. Formerly known as Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui, this refined retreat has been completely reimagined, integrating its colonial design with creative flair – a transformation overseen by AvroKO, which is famed for projects at acclaimed hotels such as 1 Hotel Central Park in New York, The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, and The Temple House in Chengdu, China.

A sneak preview of the colonial inspired wing where contemporary style meets classical elegance

Opening at the end of 2020, Centara Reserve Samui will comprise 184 brand-new luxury rooms, pool suites and beachfront pool villas. Each accommodation will fuse international and Thai-inspired elements, exclusive amenities, private balconies and terraces, and the suites and villas will be attended by “Reserve Hosts”, Centara’s unique take on butler service.

Elegant interior design at Centara Reserve Samui

An impression of its stunning lobby area

Guests are invited to enjoy one-of-a-kind dining and social experiences, including an innovative gin bar featuring over 100 different varieties and craft labels; a destination restaurant serving modern, seasonal cuisine with stunning interiors and private dining experience; a stylish mozzarella bar offering international fare and celebrating all things mozzarella; and a fresh beach club concept which is expected to become a new island hotspot, featuring line-caught local seafood, crafted cocktails and a cultured wine list. Dining, cultural and local artisanal tours and workshops will be available to immerse guests in the destination, whilst for luxurious levels of pampering, the resort will be home to the world’s first Cenvaree Reserve Spa.

Leading Centara Reserve Samui will be Mr. Patrick Moukarzel, the resort’s newly-appointed General Manager. A graduate of the prestigious Lycée Hôtelier Toulouse in France, Patrick is well-versed in the management of luxury resorts, including The Chedi Chiang Mai in Thailand and Soneva Jani in the Maldives. He joins Centara from Al Bait Sharjah, a GHM Hotel and member of The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) in the UAE.

“It gives us great pleasure to unveil Centara Reserve, our luxury brand,” said Mr. Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO, Centara Hotels & Resorts. “We understand that travelling is a deeply personal experience – one that unfolds in many surprising and unexpected ways. Centara Reserve will deliver inspirational design, intuitive hospitality, unique facilities and brand-new experiences that allow guests to pen their own narrative, always enriched by the cultural heritage of their destination. We look forward to welcoming our guests to Centara Reserve Samui later this year.”

Centara will introduce an additional two properties, in equally desirable destinations, to the Centara Reserve collection before the end of the year. It is the group’s sixth brand, complementing five other industry-leading labels including Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI, and giving guests a complete range of options, from city hotels and large-scale landmarks to rural retreats and beach resorts.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 75 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centers and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travelers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty program, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

