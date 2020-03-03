MyLifeID Announces the MyLifeID Pocket Cloud™ for the Travel Industry!

MyLifeID Inc. (https://www.MyLifeID.com) announces the availability of its MyLifeID Pocket Cloud™ 2.0. This portable device can hold a person’s lifetime health history and medical records well beyond that of simple emergency bracelets or identification tags.

The MyLifeID solution enables people to have their health data available in up to 5 languages simultaneously. Having this information readily available is ideal for those involved in medical tourism, traveling for work or leisure and in the event of a medical emergency. Features include:

Functions online and offline

Has top-level security

Integrates data from a variety of sources

Can store X-rays, EKG and other medical images

No more carrying stacks of papers, large envelopes of odd-size films, worrying about folds, creases or marks. MyLifeID makes the portability of your medical information easy.

“We developed this product for people who travel so that they can receive medical attention at their convenience anywhere in the world,” says Jeffrey W. Cohen, CEO. With multiple language support and expanding integrations with healthcare systems globally, it is designed for use throughout a consumer’s entire life.

This product is excellent for:

Employees and contractors who work in the travel industry, such as Tour Managers, flight and cruise staff who are often in different cities, ports of calls and countries in a single trip.

People involved in Medical Tourism

Business travelers, MICE or those who are away from home from time to time and want that extra precaution in case of a medical event.

Travelers who want the peace of mind that regardless of where they are, they can receive the proper medical assistance based on their specific situation.

Students who travel for competitions or who study abroad.

The MyLifeID Pocket Cloud fits in your wallet or purse, is the size of a credit card and has 32GB of storage space. The device is also specially protected and virus-resistant as only MyLifeID applications can write to it making it safe to plug into any USB port.

MyLifeID is a healthcare technology company based in Las Vegas, NV. Founded in 2017, MyLifeID provides a secure portable solution that empowers people to seek medical treatment when, where and from whom they want, anywhere in the world. Visit https://www.MyLifeID.com for more information or call 702-832-0112.