ITB India 2020 canceled

The ITB India organizers have announced to postpone ITB India 2020, originally scheduled to be held on 15 – 17 April at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. ITB India 2021 will be held on 7 – 9 April at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

Due to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), there is much uncertainty in the region and around the world. The recent developments continue to be challenging and the following months are very hard to foresee at this stage.

To ensure the safety of ITB India’s exhibitors, buyers and visitors, the organisers decided to postpone ITB India 2020, and in a responsible way allow all participants to make necessary arrangements in a timely manner.

The ITB India organizers will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates based on official assessments of the overall risk situation.

ITB India participants can reach the organizing team best by sending queries with regards to ITB India directly to [email protected].

ITB India 2021

ITB India 2021 will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, India, from 7 to 9 April 2021. In its first year it will be organized by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and supported by Messe Berlin (Singapore) Pte Ltd. The 3-day business-to-business travel trade show and convention will focus on the Indian travel market including MICE, corporate, and leisure travel sectors. Exhibitors from every sector of the industry, including travel agencies and operators, NTOs, business travel and MICE, travel technology, accommodation, and transport companies are all expected to attend.