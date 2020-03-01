Emirates Airways about to shut down due to Coronavirus?

Dubai’s Emirates Group has seen a “measurable slowdown” in business from the coronavirus outbreak and has asked staff to take paid and unpaid leave, according to an internal email seen by Reuters News agency.

Emirates Group, which runs the world’s biggest airline by international traffic, is encouraging staff to take leave as the coronavirus outbreak slows demand for travel.

The airline asked employees to consider taking paid or unpaid leave, according to the email.

Emirates stopped most flights to China and suspended operations to Iran, the epicenters of the coronavirus. It stopped flying tourists from more than 20 countries to Saudi Arabia, the carrier’s biggest market in the Middle East. Experts expected flights to Italy may be stopped as well, this could be expanded to Korea or possibly other European region depending on the development of Coronavirus spreads.

A spokeswoman for Emirates, one of the world’s biggest international airlines, confirmed the email had been sent to employees but declined to comment further.

Emirates has one of the largest airlines in the world connecting every continent through Dubai, UAE. Emirates is a state-owned airline based in Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The airline is a subsidiary of The Emirates Group, which is owned by the government of Dubai’s Investment Corporation of Dubai.