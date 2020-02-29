Zambia tourism businesswoman scoops prestigious award in India

Zambia tourism businesswoman Tecla Ngwenya has scooped the 2020 Woman Super Achievers Award for her outstanding participation and excellency in tourism and the hospitality industry.

The Zambia businesswoman received the World Women Leadership Award at a ceremony held in Mumbai, India, just a few days ago.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to India, Judith Kapijimpanga, said that Dr. Ngwenya has shown exemplary achievement in the hospitality industry and was recognized globally.

Dr. Ngwenya has been awarded for her 19 years of excellence in the hospitality industry and active participation in the tourist business in Zambia.

In a message released to the public from the Zambian High Commission in India, the Zambian High Commissioner in India said that Dr. Ngwenya has been an outstanding member and Deputy Chairperson of Women of Value Africa (WOVA). She is also a member of the Tourism Council of Zambia, Hotel and Catering Association of Zambia, among others hospitality industry organizations. Dr. Ngwenya is the Managing Director of Tecla Investments Limited which has a hotel and 3 lodges in Zambia.

She is one among women tourism business leaders in Africa looking for changes in the continent’s tourism industry which has been dominated mostly by foreign companies outside Africa.

Looking for women empowerment in tourism, the Women of Value Africa (WOVA) is now working in collaboration with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to empower women in Africa.

WOVA is mostly focusing on the transformation of women businesses in various sectors with priority in tourism, also leveraging the regional or African tourism value chain in order to access opportunities within different related sectors and industries.

Women of Value Africa is a PAN African organization and a 100% Women Social Enterprise registered as a not-for-profit company in South Africa. In 2016, WOVA launched Vision 2020 & Beyond with the aim to combat challenges faced by Women Co-ops and SMMEs through Enterprise & Supplier Development.