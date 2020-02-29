Traveling With Your Vape: Simple Guide for a Stress-Free Holiday

Are you traveling in the near future? You might assume that traveling with your vape would be as simple as traveling with cigarettes and a book of matches, but the truth is that traveling with vape gear is actually a little more complicated due to the regulations that apply to liquids and batteries.

The good news, at least, is that everyone who works for an airline or airport these days knows what a vaping device is. You’re not going to risk being detained or having your vape gear confiscated just because people aren’t sure what those items are.

The bad news is that airport workers also know the rules for traveling with vape gear, and they’re going to come down on you if you don’t follow those rules – which, of course, is your responsibility.

We’re here to help. Enjoy a stress-free holiday with this brief guide to traveling with your vape.

Familiarize Yourself With the Vaping Laws in the Destination Country

You can generally assume that any restrictions applying to smoking in the destination country will also apply to vaping, but some countries are even more strict about vaping than they are about tobacco. Unless a country’s laws say otherwise, you should avoid vaping indoors, in public parks, in cars and near business entrances.

Nations such as India, Brazil and Thailand have banned e-cigarettes completely even though they allow smoking. In some cases, the fine for being caught with a vaping device can be quite steep. Other nations such as Japan, Australia and Norway allow vaping but do not allow the sale of e-liquid with nicotine. In many cases, nations that do not allow the sale of nicotine e-liquid will allow you to bring your own supply for personal use. Always check the local laws before you travel.

You should also familiarize yourself with the state of the vaping industry in the destination country. Not every country has well-stocked vape shops like V2 E-Cigarettes UK in every major city. If products like e-liquid and coils aren’t easy to find where you’ll be traveling, you’ll want to bring extra supplies.

Find the Airport’s Smoking Areas Before You Go

If your travel itinerary involves a layover in an airport, you should know in advance that most airports do not allow vaping except where smoking is allowed – and many airports don’t exactly make it easy for people to find the smoking areas. To find the smoking areas at a particular airport, you may need to check a third-party website. There are a few websites that smokers use to track and report the status of smoking areas at airports around the world; you’ll find those websites useful.

Bear in mind that many airports do not have smoking areas within their security perimeters. If that’s the case, you’ll need to vape outside before entering the airport. If you have a layover at an airport that only offers outdoor security areas, you’ll need to leave the airport to vape and go through security again when you’re finished.

Pack Your Vape Gear According to Airline Regulations

Airlines have fairly strict regulations regarding the transportation of batteries and liquids. For those reasons, you can’t simply throw your things into a bag when you travel with your vape gear. Most airlines have specific guidelines for packing vaping equipment, so it’s a good idea to check your carrier’s rules before you travel.

These tips for traveling with your vape gear will apply to most airlines.

Always carry your vaping devices and spare batteries in your carry-on bag. There is a heightened risk of fire when lithium-ion batteries are transported by air. If a fire occurs, the flight crew can react quickly if it’s in the aircraft’s passenger area. A fire in the plane’s cargo hold, on the other hand, is a potential disaster. Make sure that your vaping devices are turned off. Leave your mechanical mods at home or remove their batteries if you must travel with them. Pack all loose batteries in protective carriers.

Most airlines require you to pack all liquids, gels and creams in a clear zip-top bag for easy examination at the security checkpoint. Individual bottles must be 100 ml or smaller, and the zip-top bag holding your liquid items must be 1 quart or smaller. Remember that pre-filled pods – or a tank with e-liquid in it – also need to go in the zip-top bag. Don’t go crazy with e-liquid in your carry-on bag because you’ll need to fit all of the other liquid items that you want to carry in the same 1-quart zip-top bag. You can pack as much e-liquid as you like in your checked luggage. You can pack accessories other than batteries, devices and e-liquids – such as spare coils and empty tanks – in either your carry-on bag or your checked luggage.

Are you traveling to a country in which vaping is banned? Don’t bring your vape gear at all. The risk of having your gear confiscated or paying a fine – even potentially serving jail time – is too great. Members of some tourism forums have reported that the police in certain nations specifically seek out vaping tourists to fine as a source of easy revenue.

Prepare for Your Flight

As you get ready to take to the skies, we have two final tips that can help to ensure a safe and stress-free trip. The first tip is that a vape tank – even in a pressurized cabin – will always tend to leak at altitude. Empty your tank before you fly. Another benefit of emptying your tank is that you won’t need to pack an empty tank with your other liquid items. Our final tip is that you should never, ever attempt to vape on a plane. Every airline bans in-flight vaping. Don’t attempt to stealth vape in your seat, and don’t try vaping in the bathroom. Everyone will know what you’re doing, and you’ll be in big trouble. If you have a long flight, bring some nicotine gum or lozenges