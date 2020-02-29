President of Zimbabwe Dr. Walter Mzembi: Sounds good?

Dr. Walter Mzembi was one of the most respected tourism ministers in the world and also made it to position 2 in the election for UNWTO Secretary-General in 2018. Can this man be the future leader of a country with so many problems? Many more say he may be the most promising man to get this African nation on track.

In Zimbabwe vibrant politician and respected academic, Walter Mzembi is viewed by many across the political divide as the best alternative to lead a multi – democracy united front.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism is expected his party, people’s party in a few months to come. The current political indicators clearly show that we have a serious political vacuum and Zimbabweans now prefer the best alternative which is in the form of a third force.

Mzembi who is viewed by many as sober and level headed could be the last solution to the Zimbabwe crisis. Speaking to a media briefing respected media practitioner Ndewa made it clear over the weekend that Zimbabwe needs a more mature and seasoned person to take over the supremacy and reigns of the embattled Southern Africa nation.



Mzembi who is in exile in South Africa was a thorn in the flesh in Mnangagwa’s eyes. Within the Zanu PF ruling party, there are fresh calls for the current leader to step down with some calling Mzembi as an alternative for 2023. The former Masvingo South legislator who was tipped to deputize Sekeramayi in the post-Mugabe era plan is viewed by most international partners as the best brand to lead Zimbabwe.



With the current political dynamics were the current opposition led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa remains in a quandary and many inconsistencies, with some even calling for a coalition Government led by Mzembi.



Many insiders are describing the opposition outfit lacking cohesion and direction calling for a more and sober character to lead a united front. Mzembi who carries a good brand and is well respected across the political divide is viewed by many as the last option to the current political and economic crisis.