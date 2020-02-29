Aeroflot takes delivery of its first A350-900

Aeroflot, the Russian flag carrier and member of the SkyTeam alliance, has taken delivery of its first A350-900, becoming the launch operator of the latest generation widebody aircraft in Eastern Europe and CIS.

Aeroflot’s A350-900 features a distinctive new livery embracing its almost 100-year heritage. Aeroflot has a total of 22 A350-900 aircraft on order and operates an Airbus fleet of 126 aircraft (107 A320 Family and 19 A330 Family aircraft).

Aeroflot’s A350-900 features a new cabin design in a three-class cabin layout with 316 seats: 28 private Business Class suites with full-flat seats, 24 Comfort Class with extra legroom, and 264 Economy Class.

Aeroflot will operate its A350-900 from Moscow to a number of destinations including London, Dubai, New York, Miami, Osaka, and Beijing.

The A350 XWB offers ultra-long haul (9,700 nm) flight service. The latest technologies result in 25% lower operating costs, as well as 25% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions compared with previous-generation competing aircraft – demonstrating Airbus’ commitment to minimize its environmental footprint.

At the end of January 2020, the A350 XWB Family had received 935 firm orders from 50 customers worldwide.