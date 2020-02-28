Lufthansa Coronavirus Update: Further reduction of flight capacity planned

As a result of the aggravated situation due to the accelerated spread of the coronavirus, the Lufthansa Group decided today to take further measures to counter the economic consequences.

The offer of short- and medium-haul flights can then be reduced by up to a quarter in the coming weeks, depending on the further development in the spread of the coronavirus. The airlines in the Lufthansa Group are also further reducing their program for long-haul connections.

The number of long-haul jets of the Lufthansa Group that are not used in calculations will increase from 13 to up to 23 aircraft.

The group also examines the possibility of short-time working in various areas.

The impact on earnings to be expected from current developments cannot currently be estimated. The Group will publish key financial figures at the annual press conference on March 19, 2020.