How to get ITB Berlin 2020 postponed?

According to a reliable eTN source but unconfirmed, ITB is currently trying to secure a different date for ITB 2020. Insiders saying it maybe October.

If this date can be agreed on, ITB will be postponed.

If there is no agreement the internal struggle between City and Federal Authorities if ITB could take place next week will continue. It’s Friday 6.25pm in Germany at this time. Postponement over cancellation is important to prevent even more losses and refunds.



Apparently it was mentioned an announcement of postponement or cancellation would be best made before a weekend, so everything may be calmed down by Monday.

eTN will update as news comes in.