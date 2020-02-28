Discover the secrets of Vietnam’s secluded coastline on a heritage-inspired cruise

Heritage Cruises was built to reinvent Vietnamese cruising. As Vietnam’s first boutique cruise ship, it offers cruises in the Gulf of Tonkin and will launch its iconic maiden voyage following the coastline of Vietnam in September 2020.

The first 10-day/9-night Heritage Binh Chuan Expeditions, starting from Halong Bay on 7 September, will arrive at Nha Rong Saigon Seaport on 17 September 2020, stopping over at Danang and Nha Trang en route. The return voyage starts on 20 September, finishing on 29 September. The Heritage Binh Chuan Expeditions offers cruise holidays to more than four spectacular destinations in Vietnam and UNESCO heritage sites, such as Halong Bay, Hue, and Hoi An.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the launch of the Vietnamese Binh Chuan cruise ship, which in 1920 became the first ship to cruise along the coastline of Vietnam from Haiphong to Saigon.

Heritage Cruises derives inspiration from the heritage ships of the inspirational patriotic entrepreneur Bach Thai Buoi, who transformed transportation on the ocean and rivers of Vietnam in the early 20th century.

Heritage Binh Chuan will sail to many of Vietnam’s iconic destinations year-round, the changing seasons transforming the landscape, offering numerous onboard activities as well as fascinating shore excursions.

“Cruising is the best way to see and feel Vietnam. Heritage Binh Chuan’s voyages allow guests to discover four key destinations in Vientam in one cruise and this includes far-flung destinations which are not easily accessed by land,” said Pham Ha, Founder and CEO of Heritage Cruises.

The 4-deck Heritage Binh Chuan has a guest capacity of 60 and offers cruises and expeditions from Halong Bay to Saigon. Featuring just 20 cabins (in four categories), the vessel guarantees passengers the opportunity to experience Vietnam’s distinctive culture, complemented by personalized service. Every detail has a story to tell, from the architecture to the cuisine and artworks, even the music played on board.

Heritage Cruises is a unique masterpiece and the vessel has high ceilings, full panoramic ocean views, hand-painted mosaic tiles, original artwork, and a four-poster colonial bed in the centre of each suite. Experience an enticing blend of authentic classical French Indochina design and elegant Vietnamese charm. The company spokesman revealed that after these maiden expeditions in September 2020, Heritage Binh Chuan will offer two expeditions per month from September 2022.

The maiden voyage of discovery from Haiphong to Saigon is a charter booked by an Italian group but the return trip from Saigon to Haiphong, also calling at Nha Trang and Chan May (Hue) seaports on the way back, are still available on a first come, first served basis, with prices start from 5200 USD++ per person for the 10-day/9-night expedition. Be the first to discover the secrets of the best islands, beaches, bays, heritage sites, coastal towns and cities along the secluded coastline of Vietnam.

Visit www.heritagecruises.com